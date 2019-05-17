All-new Toyota Quantum hits the road

The all-new Toyota Quantum has gone on sale in SA, boasting improved practicality, comfort, performance and convenience features.

SA's favourite minibus also has new cargo-carrying ability and added safety systems.

The extra interior space is achieved through the changeover to a "semi-bonnet" design, the vehicle's biggest physical departure from the old.

With the engine positioned outside the cabin, the Quantum increases in overall length and passenger space, with improved leg room and seating comfort. The width of the sliding-door opening has been increased by 70mm, while the same unit on the super-long wheelbase (SLWB) panel van has been widened to enable easy loading of Euro-size pallets.

The more streamlined GL bus can be specified in one of three exterior colours: ivory white, quicksilver metallic or light blue metallic, while the utility-focused panel van and crew cab variants are offered in ivory white and quicksilver metallic.

Interesting new configurations for bespoke applications include new panel van and bus derivatives, with the option of three-seater panel vans in long wheelbase (LWB) and heightened-roof super-long wheelbase (SLWB) configurations, as well as a six-seater long wheelbase (LWB) crew cab.