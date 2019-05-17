New Models

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

BMW unleashes limited-edition M5

Frozen Dark Grey exterior colour and blinged-up interior commemorate the 35th birthday of Germany’s iconic sports sedan

17 May 2019 - 08:53 By Denis Droppa
M5 celebrates its 35th birthday with a matt paint job and graphite grey 20” wheels.
M5 celebrates its 35th birthday with a matt paint job and graphite grey 20” wheels.
Image: Supplied

To mark the 35th anniversary of the M5, BMW has launched a special limited-edition model, of which only 350 units will be available worldwide from July.

The new BMW M5 Edition 35 Years wields the same power as the recently-introduced M5 Competition, with the 4.4-litre V8 turbo engine boosted to produce 460kW and 750Nm – compared to the regular M5’s 441kW/750Nm.

The exterior and interior are enhanced with high-quality M design features developed especially for the Edition model and BMW Individual fittings give the vehicle the status of an exclusive collector’s item.

It’s exclusively available in the Frozen Dark Grey metallic colour, which has a special pigmentation to create a silk matt surface impression. The car wears newly designed 20” M light alloy wheels in Y spoke design and in a Graphite Grey colour exclusive to the Edition model.

In addition, the calipers of the M compound ceramic brakes are finished in high-gloss black, or optionally in gold.

Interior design dazzle is ensured by a new gold-anodized aluminium carbon trim on the dashboard, doors, and centre console, also unique to this limited-edition M5.

Additional cabin flair is provided by sports multifunction seats in Merino leather trim in black, with beige contrasts.

Door sill finishers bearing the inscription “M5 Edition 35 Jahre” and an engraving with the inscription “M5 Edition 35 Jahre 1/350” on the cupholder cover in the centre console are further distinguishing marks of the Edition vehicles.

Shimmering gold surfaces decorate the dashboard, door trim sections and centre console.
Shimmering gold surfaces decorate the dashboard, door trim sections and centre console.
Image: Supplied

In 1984 the first-generation M5, which was powered by a six-cylinder 210kW engine, created a new sports sedan category that combined the driving dynamics of a sports car with the comfort and functionality of an executive sedan.

The M5 has stayed true to that brief over the next six generations as the power output and handling ability continuously increased. The M5 Edition 35 Years has a claimed 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.3 seconds and reaches the 200 km/h mark in just 10.8 seconds.

It is mechanically identical to the M5 Competition, with roadholding ensured by sports suspension, all-wheel drive (with a selectable two-wheel drive mode), and an active rear differential.

Stiffened mounts connect the engine to the vehicle’s structure for more immediate transmission of power to the drivetrain, helping the car to turn into corners with more directness. As with the standard M5, transmission duty is performed by an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission.

The M5 Edition 35 Years won't be available in SA.

MORE

Five modern day classic cars worth buying right now

Some are practical and safe and some are downright unruly, tricky to drive and fearsome.
Motoring
1 day ago

BMW adds fiery new X2 M35i to local line-up

225kW 2.0-litre four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine injects some proper performance
Motoring
2 weeks ago

REVIEW | 2019 BMW X5 M50d is as fast as it is frugal

BMW’s quad-turbo diesel SUV offers fierce performance, though the 22-inch wheels are not made for offroading
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. More fuel price woes on the horizon as carbon tax is introduced in June news
  2. Formula 1 in talks with Marrakesh and Kyalami for new African race Motorsport
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV tests the 'edgy' 2019 Toyota Corolla hatch Reviews
  4. Five modern day classic cars worth buying right now Features
  5. These are SA’s top 10 bakkies in terms of resale value Features

Latest Videos

Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha
X