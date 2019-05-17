BMW unleashes limited-edition M5

To mark the 35th anniversary of the M5, BMW has launched a special limited-edition model, of which only 350 units will be available worldwide from July.

The new BMW M5 Edition 35 Years wields the same power as the recently-introduced M5 Competition, with the 4.4-litre V8 turbo engine boosted to produce 460kW and 750Nm – compared to the regular M5’s 441kW/750Nm.

The exterior and interior are enhanced with high-quality M design features developed especially for the Edition model and BMW Individual fittings give the vehicle the status of an exclusive collector’s item.

It’s exclusively available in the Frozen Dark Grey metallic colour, which has a special pigmentation to create a silk matt surface impression. The car wears newly designed 20” M light alloy wheels in Y spoke design and in a Graphite Grey colour exclusive to the Edition model.

In addition, the calipers of the M compound ceramic brakes are finished in high-gloss black, or optionally in gold.

Interior design dazzle is ensured by a new gold-anodized aluminium carbon trim on the dashboard, doors, and centre console, also unique to this limited-edition M5.

Additional cabin flair is provided by sports multifunction seats in Merino leather trim in black, with beige contrasts.

Door sill finishers bearing the inscription “M5 Edition 35 Jahre” and an engraving with the inscription “M5 Edition 35 Jahre 1/350” on the cupholder cover in the centre console are further distinguishing marks of the Edition vehicles.