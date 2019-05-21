Porsche Cayenne Coupé E-Hybrid models on the horizon

Porsche confirmed during a media event at the weekend that a hybrid version of the 2020 Cayenne Coupé is on its way.

In March, Porsche announced that the Cayenne will be getting a coupé treatment for the 2020 model year, following in the footsteps of its SUV-manufacturing competitors like BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Three combustion-engine variants of the model – a base model, S version and turbo version – are slated to launch later this year. On Saturday, however, a company executive told CNet's Roadshow that the coupe will also be available as a plug-in hybrid called the Cayenne Coupé E-Hybrid.

"You can expect a hybrid version," was all the source could confirm. He did not reveal when it would launch, but it's likely that the E-Hybrid will be available after the petrol-powered versions hit the market.

As a hybrid version of the standard Cayenne already exists, we can assume that the coupé iteration will be equipped with the same turbocharged V6 engine paired with a 14.1kWh lithium-ion battery.

The Cayenne E-Hybrid has a starting manufacturer-suggested retail price of $79,900 (roughly R1.15m). Generally speaking, the respective coupé version of each Cayenne trim is priced around $5,000 (R72,000) to $10,000 (R144,000) more. The MSRP of the upcoming Cayenne Coupé E-Hybrid will probably come in at between $85,000 (R1.2m) and $90,000 (R1.3m).