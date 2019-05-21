New Models

You can now pre-order Honda's new all-electric city car

The only caveat is that you have to live in the UK or Europe to do so

21 May 2019 - 15:14 By AFP Relaxnews
The Honda e Prototype as unveiled at the Geneva Car Show, Switzerland, March 2019.
Image: Honda

Honda has announced that its very-first 100%-electric production model is now available for pre-order in advance of its late-2019 launch. A prototype of the "Honda e" was previewed at the Geneva Car Show in March 2019.

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 marks the pre-launch of Honda's 100%-electric urban vehicle in several European markets such as the UK, Germany, France and Norway, ahead of its official launch in the latter half of 2019 and the first deliveries in the spring of 2020.

The upcoming car is a direct take on the Urban EV concept, and the "e Prototype" shown in Geneva is purported to be nearly the same as the end result. Its surprising design features seamless door handles and cameras instead of traditional outside rear-view mirrors. Note that the charging port is located in the middle of the hood, and comes complete with an LED battery charge indicator.

The maker's first all-electric model is based on a brand-new dedicated platform. The manufacturer has already announced a 200km range as well as fast-charging capabilities with 80% of the battery charging in just under 30 minutes. Its interior will be equipped with two screens that will allow users to keep an eye on their environment at all times.

The EV can now be pre-ordered online for an €800 (roughly R12,875) or £800 (roughly R14,699) down payment. Customers who pre-order will have priority when sales go live sometime before the end of the year.

As previously reported, Honda has made a commitment to make his complete range of vehicles electric for the European market by 2025.

WATCH | Ignition TV team tests the 2019 Honda Amaze 1.2 Auto

Join Ignition TV presenters Ziphorah Masethe, Francois Oosthuizen and Shaun Korsten as they review the cheap and reasonably cheerful Honda Amaze.
