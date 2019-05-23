New Mini JCWs to wield record power
Clubman and Countryman boosted with 225kW - the most powerful production Minis to date
Mini has introduced John Cooper Works versions of its Clubman and Countryman, making these the most powerful Minis yet.
The 2.0l four-cylinder turbo engine is redesigned with modifications to the crankshaft drive and a new vibration damper with optimised cooling. The engine features fully variable valve control and variable camshaft control on the intake and exhaust sides, commonly known as Double VANOS.
The outputs are now 225kW and 450Nm, a noteworthy 56kW/100Nm hike. This translates to a 0-100km/h sprint time reduced to 4.9 seconds for the Mini JCW Clubman and 5.1 seconds for the Countryman version — respectively 1.4 and 1.5 seconds faster than before.
Both cars run to an electronically governed 250km/h top speed.
Furthermore, the new powertrain has been designed to offer a more spontaneous response to the slightest movement of the accelerator. Mini has also developed a more dramatic-sounding new sport exhaust system but has bi-modality to quieten down when a relaxed driving style is adopted.
A new eight-speed Steptronic sports transmission with enhanced internal efficiency and there are manual shift paddles mounted as standard on both models.
For improved handling a mechanical differential lock that is interconnected with the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) is fine tuned to aid traction on loose terrain or in poor weather conditions.
Both cars feed their power via ALL4 all-wheel drive while an adaptive suspension with electronically controlled dampers is available as an additional option. Owners will also be able to opt for the standard sport chassis and the adaptive chassis to be lowered by 10mm.
Tyres sizes for both cars are 18-inch Black Grip Spoke design, or optionally 19-inch Circuit Spoke wheels. A redesigned sport brake system now contains four-piston, fixed-caliper disc brakes on the rear wheels.
Model-specific roof spoilers play a role in reducing uplift at high speeds and the two new models are equipped with aerodynamically optimised mirror caps.
Inside, special JCW sports seats come as standard as does a JCW sports steering wheel and an anthracite headliner. Park Distance Control (PDC) with Park Assist, a rear view camera, seat heating and folder mirrors, LED headlights, MINI Driving Modes, Navigation Pack offering a 16.5cm display with touchscreen function, Real Time Traffic Information (RRTI) are standard fitment.
The up-powered Clubman JCW and Countryman JCW are expected to arrive in SA in October.