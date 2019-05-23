New Mini JCWs to wield record power

Mini has introduced John Cooper Works versions of its Clubman and Countryman, making these the most powerful Minis yet.

The 2.0l four-cylinder turbo engine is redesigned with modifications to the crankshaft drive and a new vibration damper with optimised cooling. The engine features fully variable valve control and variable camshaft control on the intake and exhaust sides, commonly known as Double VANOS.

The outputs are now 225kW and 450Nm, a noteworthy 56kW/100Nm hike. This translates to a 0-100km/h sprint time reduced to 4.9 seconds for the Mini JCW Clubman and 5.1 seconds for the Countryman version — respectively 1.4 and 1.5 seconds faster than before.

Both cars run to an electronically governed 250km/h top speed.