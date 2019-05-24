New-generation Corsa gets electric power

Opel has revealed the latest version of its best seller in the modern age – the new Corsa hatchback, and there will be an electric version.

Over 13.6 million Corsas have been sold since its premiere back in 1982.

Order books for Opel’s very first battery-electric car with a claimed range of 330 electric kilometres will open in a few weeks’ time. The Corsa-e, as it is known, will be joined by diesel and petrol versions as the year unfolds.

The five-seat Corsa-e is powered by a 50 kWh battery with a system output of 100kW and 260Nm. Opel says it can be fast-charged to 80% of its capacity in 30 minutes. It’s designed for charging via cable, wallbox or high-speed charging and the battery is covered by an eight-year warranty. It also has capability to monitor its state-of-charge through a “myOpel” app.

The Corsa-e will need only 8.1 seconds from zero to 100 km/h, it is claimed, but no top speed figure is mentioned.

Furthermore, Opel says the Corsa-e can be adapted to three driving modes – Normal, Eco and Sport – with moderate loss to driving range.