Volkswagen launches new 132kW Kombi Trendline Plus

Competitively priced newcomer gets the punchy 2.0-litre BiTDI engine that was once the exclusive reserve of the more expensive Kombi Comfortline

04 June 2019 - 18:28 By Motoring Reporter
The new Volkswagen Kombi Trendline Plus gives you the BiTDI punch for less.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen today announced that it is adding a new Trendline Plus model to its popular Kombi range.

Why is this a big deal? Well, because it's powered by the punchy 132kW 2.0-litre BiTDI engine that in the past was only available in the more expensive Comfortline model. Priced at R659,700, the new Trendline Plus is a whopping R76,000 cheaper.

Thankfully, this newcomer still comes with a fairly generous cache of standard features - including handsome 17-inch Devonport alloy wheels, LED headlights and tail lights, plus a fixed towbar.

Other highlights come in the form of park-distance control (front and rear), a rear-view reversing camera and a multifunction steering wheel, as well as a Composition Media radio with AppConnect that's been wired up to no less than six speakers. 

Carpet floor covering (rubber flooring is standard), leatherette upholstery, comfort front passenger seat (with armrest and side) and curtain airbags for front and rear passengers are available as options.

The Trendline Plus comes standard with a three-year/120,000km manufacturer warranty and a five-year/60,000 km maintenance plan.

