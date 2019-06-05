Meet Lamborghini's new rally car

Meet Lamborghini's rally car. The supercar maker describes its Sterrato concept as a "super sports car for challenging environments".

It's based on the Huracán two-seater coupé and powered by the same 5.2-litre V10 naturally aspirated engine, but draws on the off-road technology of the Urus SUV.

Providing the dirt-munching ability is a ride height raised by 47mm, four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering, modified suspension and torque vectoring. It's all controlled by an electronic brain with predictive logic called the LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata), which provides enhanced rear-wheel drive behaviour, producing more torque together with additional stabilisation in oversteering manoeuvres.

The raised ground clearance improves the front approach angle by 1% and the departure angle by 6.5%. The front and rear tracks are widened by 30mm, with 20-inch wheels on off-road balloon tyres set into widened arches, giving the Sterrato a commanding presence that makes clear its abilities.

Lambo’s rally car is also fitted with underbody reinforcements and body protection, including a rear skid plate that acts as a diffuser. Aluminum reinforcements are integrated within the front frame and covered with an aluminum skid plate, with aluminum-reinforced side skirts.