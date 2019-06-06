Black is the new blue in this Ford Figo

Ford is giving the compact Figo hatchback a dose of individuality and eye-catching style with the launch of the special edition Figo Blu.

"We developed Figo Blu for our customers who are bold, seek uniqueness and push beyond the boundaries," says Doreen Mashinini, General Manager Marketing at Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa. "This special edition model allows customers to really stand out from the crowd."

Based on the five-door Figo 1.5 Trend and made in a limited production run of 360 units, the Figo Blu gets a cosmetic revamp at a cost of R8,000. Despite its name the only blue on the outside is found in the bezels surrounding the fog lamps. The rest of the package is vamped up in Darth Vader’s favourite colour including a black mesh grille, black multi-spoke 15-inch alloy wheels, black mirror housings, and prominent decals.

The roof is also painted black to provide a contrast to the three available body colours: siler, white, and grey.

Inside is where the blue theme comes into play with the door panels incorporating distinctive blue gloss trim inserts. This is matched to a classy leather steering wheel, blue stitching for the gearshift gaiter, and the 'Figo Blu' logo embroidered on the front floor mats.