New Models

Ford launches its first purely electric SUV in China

New Territory EV offers motorists nearly 400km of range on a single charge

07 June 2019 - 14:30 By AFP Relaxnews
Ford announces the Territory EV for the Chinese market.
Image: Supplied

Ford China has revealed the Territory EV, a compact SUV which is also the first pure electric model to launch in the country.

Ford announced on Thursday that its Chinese branch collaborated with Jiangling Motors to jointly develop the brand's very first pure electric model for China: The Ford Territory EV.

This compact SUV has been designed for young, urban families and has a range of 360km. On the inside, owners will find a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, seven-color LED interior mood lights (optional), a collection of various interior finishes, upholsteries, and textures designed to give the model a sophisticated atmosphere.

Though fully electric, the exterior dons visual elements of gas-powered models; in particular, the wide shape of the front end – finished with a honeycomb grille – was inspired by classic Ford SUVs.

It is the first vehicle to be launched under Ford China 2.0, a plan by the company to release over 30 new Ford and Lincoln models in the Chinese market with more than 10 of those being electric.

The Ford Territory EV will launch in China during the second half of this year.

