Next A45 will be the hot-hatch king

Mercedes-AMG is set to astonish its rivals with a 310kW, 2.0-litre engine that is easily the most powerful production four-cylinder ever made.

The new four-cylinder flagship turbo AMG engine will make its debut in the A45 hatch later this year, boasting power that would make it easily the king of hot hatches. It will probably also power other AMG 45 Series cars, like the GLA45 and CLA45.

It’s so powerful that it even outpunches Ferrari’s legendary supercar, the 288 GTO (which was powered by a twin-turbo V8), much less any other German or Asian four-cylinder.