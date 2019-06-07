New Models

The new Kia XCeed is aimed squarely at millenials

Bold urban crossover will debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September

07 June 2019 - 09:32 By AFP Relaxnews
The first picture of the Kia XCeed urban crossover.
Image: Supplied

Kia has shared the first picture of its new urban crossover, the XCeed, due to be officially unveiled on June 26.

According to the South Korean automaker, this new model offers an alternative to traditional larger SUVs with its sportier design and handling, yet comparable interior space and luggage capacity. Kia also claims to be aiming this model squarely at millennials.

This model is a production version of the SP Signature concept presented at the Seoul Motor Show in March.

At first glance, the vehicle boasts a relatively robust appearance, with its long hood, LED headlights stretching out to the grille and bold shoulder line. Inside, it is expected to get a new infotainment and navigation system in the form of a 10.25-inch touch screen. Kia is also thought to be including adjustable mood lighting that changes the cabin ambience to suit user preferences.

The XCeed will go on public display at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. It is scheduled to launch in South Korea in late 2019 and globally in 2020. 

