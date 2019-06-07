The new Kia XCeed is aimed squarely at millenials

This model is a production version of the SP Signature concept presented at the Seoul Motor Show in March.

At first glance, the vehicle boasts a relatively robust appearance, with its long hood, LED headlights stretching out to the grille and bold shoulder line. Inside, it is expected to get a new infotainment and navigation system in the form of a 10.25-inch touch screen. Kia is also thought to be including adjustable mood lighting that changes the cabin ambience to suit user preferences.

The XCeed will go on public display at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. It is scheduled to launch in South Korea in late 2019 and globally in 2020.