Preorders open for shockingly quick Pininfarina Battista

After being unveiled in a world premiere at the Geneva Motor show in March 2019, and since seen at various events in Dubai, New York and Berlin, the Pininfarina Battista is now available to preorder.

A form is now available on the Automobili Pininfarina website allowing buyers to register their interest in the Battista hypercar, costing $2-$2.5m (between R29.5m and R36.9m) depending on the level of customisation. Production will be limited to 150 units worldwide – with 50 for North America, 50 for Europe and 50 for Asia/Middle East – with the first deliveries expected late 2020.