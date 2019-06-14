Alpine unveils its sporty new 2019 A110S

Ahead of this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans – which kicks off Saturday, June 15 – Renault has unveiled its new Alpine A110S, a super sporty version of its A110, which stands out with its power, its specific chassis and its refined design elements.

The Alpine A110S adds to the Alpine lineup alongside the A110 Pure and Légende models. Its 1.8-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivers 215kW, which is 30kW more than that used in other A110 models. Several modifications have been made to the chassis, with an aluminium structure, lowered ride height, re-tuned springs and anti-roll bars, plus wider tyres. All of that helps boost performance, with 0-100km/h acceleration in 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 260km/h.

In terms of style, this Alpine A110S features flag details on the rearmost pillars in carbon fiber and orange, black Alpine lettering across the rear, orange brake calipers, and specific "GT Race" wheels. On the inside, orange stitching replaces the signature blue stitching of other A110 versions. The pedals and footrests are in aluminium.

Standard equipment includes a Focal audio system, Alpine Telemetrics for recording vehicle performance data, plus front and rear parking sensors. Options for the Alpine A110S include a carbon fibre roof and Fuchs forged alloy wheels.

The A110S is the fourth version of Alpine's lightweight coupé. The first model was the A110 Première Édition, released in 2017 and limited to 1,955 units worldwide, which was followed by the A110 Pure and Légende models. This latest version can already be reserved, with deliveries expected to start by the end of 2019.