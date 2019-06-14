Lexus LC 500 convertible to debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Lexus will be launching a production version of the convertible LC concept that debuted at the Detroit Auto Show earlier this year, it was reported this week. Allegedly, the showy sports car will premiere next month at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England.

In January, at the Detroit show, not only did Lexus show off a convertible LC concept, but officials were noted hinting at the idea of eventually bringing such a model into production. On Wednesday, sources told Roadshow that the ambiguous comments made by the company earlier this year will become reality next month.

Reportedly, the production version of the LC convertible will be unveiled at the Goodwood festival, which takes place from July 4 to 7. It's expected to be nearly identical to the concept version, with the same 5.0-litre V8 engine capable of generating 351kW and 540Nm of torque, enough power to bring the car up to 100km/h in 4.4 seconds and to a top speed of 270km/h.

Considering that the base version of the LC coupé starts at R1,892,500, the price of the droptop version will only go up from there.