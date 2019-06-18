Porsche unveils new 718 Cayman GT4

Add in a revised aerodynamics package (the official press release says downforce has increased by a whopping 50%) and you get a sports car that now laps the infamous Nürburgring Nordschleife more than 10 seconds quicker than its predecessor – a car that was already no slouch and remains one of the best-handling cars we have ever driven.

Production of the new 718 Cayman is not limited and Porsche will make as many as they're capable of – no traditional GT-car production rules apply here. As usual a roadster version will also be available in the form of the gorgeous 718 Spyder. At the moment local pricing is not available and it is still unknown when these two newcomers will be making their way to South African shores. But they will and we cannot wait to sample them for ourselves.