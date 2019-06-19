BMW aims at Porsche Panamera with new 8 Series Gran Coupe
Four-door offering merges aggressive styling with added interior comfort
The BMW 8 Series has been running an evolutionary marathon since its unveiling last year. First we got the coupé, then the convertible and recently the high-performance M8 version was splashed all over the internet. Well now BMW has taken the wraps off its all-new 8 Series Gran Coupe: a stretched four-door derivative that plans to take the fight to other sporting limousines such as the Porsche Panamera and Mercedes CLS Coupé.
Stylistically speaking the Gran Coupe packs all the visual drama that already makes the standard 8 Series Coupe such a looker – especially up front where those super slim headlights and narrow kidney grille merge to make a visage most menacing. Instead the major changes here can be found in the addition of those two rear doors (obviously) as well as the way the platform has been tweaked to improve occupancy space and comfort.
Get out your tape measure and you'll notice that the Gran Coupe is exactly 231mm longer from nose to tail than its two-door sister. A lot of this comes from the wheelbase, which has been extended by 201mm – a significant amount. Factor in a taller roofline (+61mm) as well as more girth (+30mm) and it becomes apparent that passengers are much better catered for inside the capacious confines of the Gran Coupe. Indeed, BMW claims that persons sat in the rear quarters will now enjoy superior leg, shoulder and headroom.
At launch the local 8 Series Gran Coupe lineup will comprise of one diesel (840d) and two petrol (840i & 850i) engine derivatives. The latter promises the best performance with its 390kW/680Nm turbocharged V8 motor offering a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.9 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250km/h – a figure you'll reach with frightening ease. Both the 850i and 840d benefit from BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system for superior traction across poor(er) road surfaces and in all weather conditions. Adaptive M suspension is standard with active roll stabilisation available as an option on all models.
The SA launch of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe will be in the fourth quarter of 2019