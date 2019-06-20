Bentley's new 333km/h sedan unveiled

Standard driver assistance systems in the Flying Spur include Traffic Assist, City Assist and Blind Spot Warning. Night Vision and a head-up display help the driver focus on the road ahead.

Power comes from an enhanced version of Bentley’s 6.0l, twin-turbocharged W12 petrol engine, mated to a dual-clutch eight-speed transmission. It delivers 467kW and 900Nm to propel the heavy sedan from 0-100km/h in a time of 3.8 seconds and on to a top speed of 333km/h.

“As with the launch of the Continental GT, the new Flying Spur is a ground-up development that pushes the boundaries of both technology and craftsmanship to deliver segment-defining levels of performance and refinement,” says Adrian Hallmark, chair and CEO of Bentley Motors.

The new Flying Spur showcases Bentley’s modern sculptural design language through elegant yet muscular proportions, accentuated by cut-crystal effect LED matrix headlamps and new wrap-around rear lamps with “B” motifs. The car has best-in-class body stiffness to optimise handling and rigidity, and it rides on huge 22-inch wheels.

In place of the usual Bentley badge, perched on the nose of the Flying Spur is a “Flying B” mascot — much like Rolls-Royce uses with its “Spirit of Ecstasy” — for the first time in modern memory. In Bentley’s centenary year, the mascot has been restyled for the next century as an evolution of previous designs. The electronically deployed mascot is illuminated and plays part of the keyless entry system’s welcome lighting sequence as the driver approaches the car.

The new Flying Spur is Bentley’s most advanced car yet, offering a host of cutting-edge technologies thanks to its new aluminium and composite chassis, and 48V electronic architecture.