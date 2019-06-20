New Models

Kia launches its all-new Seltos SUV

Korean firm unveils its new compact SUV offering in Delhi, India

20 June 2019 - 18:17 By AFP Relaxnews
Image: Kia

South Korean automaker Kia has unveiled its new Seltos compact SUV, the series version of its SP Signature concept shown at the Seoul Motor Show in March 2019. It will make its formal debut at the International Motor Show Germany in Frankfurt in September, ahead of its global launch, by the end of 2019.

In Delhi, India, Kia took the wraps off its new model, which will first be released in India and South Korea. The global launch is slated to be complete by the end of the year.

Image: Kia

With its long hood and strong shoulderline, and its LED headlight that extends across the grille, the Seltos presents as a relatively robust model. Inside, the cab includes the Uvo Connect Infotainment system, which can be controlled using a 10.25-inch touchscreen, as well as the Sound Mood Lighting system. Options include an overhead display system displaying driver information such as speed, as well as detailed navigation.

Engine-wise, the Seltos will be available in diesel and fuel versions for powers of 100kW to 132kW, with a six-speed torque converter or a 7-speed DCT respectively. Three drive modes will be available: Normal, Eco (fuel economy) and Sport (for increased terrain feedback).

In terms of safety, the Seltos is equipped with six airbags, an Anti-lock Braking System, a traction mode control system, brake assist, hill-start assist, as well as front and back parking sensors.

Image: Kia

