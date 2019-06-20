Kia launches its all-new Seltos SUV

South Korean automaker Kia has unveiled its new Seltos compact SUV, the series version of its SP Signature concept shown at the Seoul Motor Show in March 2019. It will make its formal debut at the International Motor Show Germany in Frankfurt in September, ahead of its global launch, by the end of 2019.

In Delhi, India, Kia took the wraps off its new model, which will first be released in India and South Korea. The global launch is slated to be complete by the end of the year.