Touareg and Tiguan gain black style

Black styling packages for cars are becoming all the rage, and Volkswagen SA has taken up the trend with darkened versions of its Touareg and Tiguan.

On the top-of-the-range Touareg SUV, the Black Style Package features blackened-out chrome elements, bumper in "R" style, body-coloured bumper and lower door parts, black air intake with fins, black roof rails, black decorative trim on the side windows, black exterior mirror housings, black radiator grille and black 21-inch Suzuka alloy wheels.

The optional Touareg Black Style Package, which is available only on the Executive model, retails for R39,900.