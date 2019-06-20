LOCAL LAUNCH
Touareg and Tiguan gain black style
Volkswagen's SUVs get dolled up with darkened detailing and special wheels
Black styling packages for cars are becoming all the rage, and Volkswagen SA has taken up the trend with darkened versions of its Touareg and Tiguan.
On the top-of-the-range Touareg SUV, the Black Style Package features blackened-out chrome elements, bumper in "R" style, body-coloured bumper and lower door parts, black air intake with fins, black roof rails, black decorative trim on the side windows, black exterior mirror housings, black radiator grille and black 21-inch Suzuka alloy wheels.
The optional Touareg Black Style Package, which is available only on the Executive model, retails for R39,900.
On the smaller Tiguan SUV, the Black Style Package comes with bumper in "R" style, body-coloured bumper and lower door parts, black air intakes with fins on the radiator grille, black decorative trim on the side windows, black exterior mirror housings, privacy glass for rear and side windows, black roof rails, black headliner and Sport Suspension.
The Black Style Package on the Tiguan can only be ordered with the R-Line package. It is exclusively available in Comfortline and Highline trims. The Comfortline trim is offered with black 19-inch Sebring alloy wheels and the Highline is offered with black 20-inch Suzuka alloy wheels.
The optional Tiguan Black Style Package retails for R25,200.