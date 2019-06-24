Honda fine-tunes a winning formula

Honda Motor Southern Africa has announced a series of improvements and upgrades to its advanced and dynamic Honda Civic range.

The midlife update builds on the successful formula that has underpinned the Civic’s aspirational status by introducing a series of subtle enhancements to the exterior and interior of all four models in the line-up.

The choice of drivetrains remains unchanged, with a choice between two proven four-cylinder engines: a refined, normally aspirated 1.8l unit and a sporty 1.5l turbo petrol version.

The Civic line-up also continues to encompass four models: the 1.8 Comfort and 1.8 Elegance, and the 1.5T Sport and 1.5T Executive. A smooth and efficient continuously variable transmission (CVT) is standard across the range.

“This update emphasises Honda’s commitment to ongoing product improvement and enhanced customer satisfaction,” said Hiroyuki Tazawa, newly appointed president of Honda Motor Southern Africa.

“The 10th-generation Honda Civic set high standards in terms of dynamic appeal, interior packaging, advanced technology and driver engagement when it was introduced here in 2016.”

Exterior

The updated Honda Civic retains its striking styling, reflecting a silhouette that’s revolutionary for a four-door sedan and creates the overall impression of a sleek sports coupé.

The cleanly sculpted shape emphasises the Civic’s athletic character, with a low, wide stance, an extended bonnet and a short front overhang.

For 2019, the front end receives a redesigned front grille, a bolder, three-dimensional bumper and new styling details, all designed to further emphasise the Civic’s unique fusion of sportiness and refinement.

At the rear, new chrome detailing is designed to highlight the wide, low stance, while chrome garnish has been added to the front of the 1.8 Comfort, as well as around the fog lamps of the 1.8 Elegance and 1.5T Executive models.

In profile, the wind-cheating shape is enhanced by new model-specific wheel designs. The Civic 1.8 Comfort features double-spoke 16-inch alloys in shark grey, while the 1.8 Elegance and 1.5T Executive are fitted with 17-inch wheels featuring scythe-shaped spokes in dark grey.

In line with its more dynamic character, the 1.5T Sport gains 17-inch alloys finished in berlina black, augmented by a dark coating.

Interior

The Civic’s interior combines high-quality materials with an ergonomically intuitive centre console and a sporty yet comfortable driving position.

As before, the uncluttered interior design features extensive use of attractive soft-touch and accent materials that heighten the sense of premium quality.

On an ergonomic level, it offers refined, user-friendly access to the various controls. This includes the striking high-deck centre console encompassing key features such as the electric parking brake and brake hold function.

Low cabin noise and refined ride quality were hallmarks of the 10th-generation Civic from the outset, thanks to comprehensive sound proofing. The updated Civic takes these elements to new heights with further improvements to the noise insulation package.

At the same time, the cabin finishes have been refined to reflect a contemporary, textured look that varies according to model.

The high specification levels of the four Civic models have been carried over to the updated range, offering owners an extensive array of comfort, convenience and safety features.