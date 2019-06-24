New Models

Three new cars you can expect to debut at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Car companies from across the world have begun teasing new models that will be unveiled at this prestigious motoring event.

24 June 2019 - 18:07 By AFP Relaxnews
Lexus LC convertible concept.
Lexus LC convertible concept.
Image: Supplied

The Goodwood Festival of Speed isn't just an opportunity for automobile manufacturers to show off their cars' muscles, it's also an opportunity for them to debut new vehicles.

With the UK's annual Goodwood Festival of Speed just over a week away, car companies from across the world have begun teasing the models that will debut at the event. Here's what we know will be announced starting on July 4:

1: Lexus LC Convertible

A couple of weeks ago, Lexus announced that it would be launching a production version of the LC convertible concept (above) that was revealed at the Detroit Auto Show in January. Rumours have suggested that the upcoming model will be almost identical to the concept version right down to the 5.0-litre V8 engine.

Since the standard version of the LC starts at $92,300 (roughly R1.34m), the price of the convertible version is expected to only go up from there.

Mustang EV by Charge Cars.
Mustang EV by Charge Cars.
Image: Supplied

2: Ford Mustang EV and GT

British startup Charge Cars has created a fully-electric Ford Mustang that will be revealed in July. The exterior has been based on vintage models from the '60s while the inside has been equipped with electric vehicle parts that offer the car up to 320km of range.

The Mustang EV can be reserved today for £5,000 (roughly R71,808); the starting price of the model is £300,000 (roughly R4.3m) and only 499 units will be produced. Shipping will begin in September.

Ford's upcoming GT supercar
Ford's upcoming GT supercar
Image: Supplied

Meanwhile a mysterious and "ultra-high-performance" Ford GT supercar will be announced at the event by the American brand. No further details about the model have been released.

The Honda E concept.
The Honda E concept.
Image: Supplied

3: Honda E and NSX

Both a nearly-finished prototype of the Honda E electric hatchback and the Honda NSX hybrid supercar will make their UK debuts at the Goodwood Festival this year.

The production version of the Honda E is expected to launch later in 2019, but it can already be reserved as of now. Only a limited number of Honda NSX models will be available for purchase; considering that the model carries a 2019 model year designation, it will likely go on sale this year.

The 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed runs from July 4 to 7 in West Sussex, England.

RELATED ARTICLES

Dominant Hamilton is setting a record pace

The Briton stands to overtake Michael Schumacher as the most successful Formula 1 driver of all time.
Motoring
7 hours ago

Cool or kitsch? We test the pimped Navara Stealth

Nissan’s comfy-riding double cab dons a loud-and-proud colour scheme
Motoring
3 days ago

Audi Q8 is a digital-themed decadence

Germany’s new SUV-coupe is a fine example of technology and artistry intertwined
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Corrupt politician’s seized supercars worth nearly R200m news
  2. MEGA SHOOT-OUT | 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor vs VW Amarok vs Mercedes X-Class Reviews
  3. Mazda delivers again on that zoom First Drives
  4. Bentley's new 333km/h sedan unveiled New Models
  5. Kia launches its all-new Seltos SUV New Models

Latest Videos

Charges for Hofmeyr after 'I AM your boss' tweet
Kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story
X