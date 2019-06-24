Three new cars you can expect to debut at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Goodwood Festival of Speed isn't just an opportunity for automobile manufacturers to show off their cars' muscles, it's also an opportunity for them to debut new vehicles.

With the UK's annual Goodwood Festival of Speed just over a week away, car companies from across the world have begun teasing the models that will debut at the event. Here's what we know will be announced starting on July 4:

1: Lexus LC Convertible

A couple of weeks ago, Lexus announced that it would be launching a production version of the LC convertible concept (above) that was revealed at the Detroit Auto Show in January. Rumours have suggested that the upcoming model will be almost identical to the concept version right down to the 5.0-litre V8 engine.

Since the standard version of the LC starts at $92,300 (roughly R1.34m), the price of the convertible version is expected to only go up from there.