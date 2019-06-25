BMW Motorrad shows off its first electric motorbike
Vision DC Roadster concept offers a glimpse into a battery-powered future
On Tuesday at BMW's NextGen event in Munich, Germany, the motorcycle division of the company unveiled its first electric motorbike: the Vision DC Roadster concept.
This was a step BMW was destined to take, considering its recent expansion of emissions-free cars and SUVs.
As expected, the iconic boxer engine that has become representative of the Motorrad brand has been replaced with an electric motor and battery – but not without retaining some characteristic design cues.
According to BMW, the company "retain[ed] the iconic appearance of a boxer while filling it with a new function".
Only when looking closely can one tell that the bike is powered by a battery instead of a petrol engine.
The low front and high rear give the concept a sporty yet light disposition. Exposed mechanical components are reminiscent of classic Motorrad design, though they have been reinterpreted for a more emissions-conscious world.
The concept was unveiled with complementary protective gear, which at first glance "stands as a modern, emotional fashion statement". The sewn-in protectors are nearly invisible, thanks to the large graphics and iridescent finish.
The Vision DC Roadster represents the future of BMW Motorrad: an attempt to translate the company's identity - which has been built on petrol-powered models - into a bike with an entirely new powertrain.