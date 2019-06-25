BMW Motorrad shows off its first electric motorbike

On Tuesday at BMW's NextGen event in Munich, Germany, the motorcycle division of the company unveiled its first electric motorbike: the Vision DC Roadster concept.

This was a step BMW was destined to take, considering its recent expansion of emissions-free cars and SUVs.

As expected, the iconic boxer engine that has become representative of the Motorrad brand has been replaced with an electric motor and battery – but not without retaining some characteristic design cues.

According to BMW, the company "retain[ed] the iconic appearance of a boxer while filling it with a new function".