Meet Lucy – an all-electric BMW 5 Series that will whip almost anything

More details have been revealed this week about BMW's electric M550i xDrive prototype including the vehicle's high performance, low emission levels, and potential to become a production model.

BMW product manager Matthias Stangl spoke to CNET's Roadshow about Lucy, a modified all-electric M550i xDrive sedan whose name is a reference to Lucifer.

The prototype model has been outfitted with three electric motors which serve as "a test bed for fine-tuning the dynamics of BMW's future electric powertrains."

In short, Lucy will aid in the development of the company's upcoming electric projects, because her powertrain can be adjusted to feel like a sedan, SUV, or any other type of vehicle according to Stangl.

With all motors generating their maximum power, the car can produce up to 537kW and 1,150Nm of torque. Stangl said its 0 to 100km/h acceleration time is estimated to be 2.8 seconds, a measurement that's likely slower than reality.

CNET stated that after just six laps on the development track, the battery was nearly gone, "but only a couple minutes later, it's topped up and ready to go" thanks to the battery's quick charging capability.

On the inside, the car is simply a G30 5 Series sedan.

While Lucy is a one-of-a-kind prototype right now, Stangl confirmed that "Everything that we're doing in development of this car will somehow lead into a series product."