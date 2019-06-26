New Models

Meet Lucy – an all-electric BMW 5 Series that will whip almost anything

One-of-a-kind prototype will reach 100km/h in less than three seconds

26 June 2019 - 17:18 By AFP Relaxnews
BMW has swapped out the petrol engine of an M550i xDrive sedan (such as the one pictured here) for three electric engines to create 'Lucy.'
BMW has swapped out the petrol engine of an M550i xDrive sedan (such as the one pictured here) for three electric engines to create 'Lucy.'
Image: Supplied

More details have been revealed this week about BMW's electric M550i xDrive prototype including the vehicle's high performance, low emission levels, and potential to become a production model.

BMW product manager Matthias Stangl spoke to CNET's Roadshow about Lucy, a modified all-electric M550i xDrive sedan whose name is a reference to Lucifer.

The prototype model has been outfitted with three electric motors which serve as "a test bed for fine-tuning the dynamics of BMW's future electric powertrains."

In short, Lucy will aid in the development of the company's upcoming electric projects, because her powertrain can be adjusted to feel like a sedan, SUV, or any other type of vehicle according to Stangl.

With all motors generating their maximum power, the car can produce up to 537kW and 1,150Nm of torque. Stangl said its 0 to 100km/h acceleration time is estimated to be 2.8 seconds, a measurement that's likely slower than reality.

CNET stated that after just six laps on the development track, the battery was nearly gone, "but only a couple minutes later, it's topped up and ready to go" thanks to the battery's quick charging capability.

On the inside, the car is simply a G30 5 Series sedan.

While Lucy is a one-of-a-kind prototype right now, Stangl confirmed that "Everything that we're doing in development of this car will somehow lead into a series product."

MORE

All the biggest Porsche Taycan teasers in one place

We retrace the development of Zuffenhausen's upcoming and much-anticipated all-electric sports car
Motoring
4 hours ago

Exploring beautiful Lesotho in the evergreen Nissan Navara

Gugu Masuku packs a bag and heads out to the land of the Basotho in the rugged and capable Nissan Navara Stealth
Motoring
7 hours ago

SHOOT-OUT | 2019 Volkswagen Golf R vs BMW X2 M35i

Brenwin Naidu orchestrates a showdown between two turbocharged, all-wheel-drive Teutons
Motoring
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Corrupt politician’s seized supercars worth nearly R200m news
  2. SHOOT-OUT | 2019 Volkswagen Golf R vs BMW X2 M35i Reviews
  3. Honda fine-tunes a winning formula New Models
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV tests the 2019 Range Rover Evoque Reviews
  5. MEGA SHOOT-OUT | 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor vs VW Amarok vs Mercedes X-Class Reviews

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
Armed robbers get away with R25,000
X