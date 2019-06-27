R5.5m Ferrari F8 Tributo finally touches down in South Africa

Ferrari importers Scuderia South Africa have taken the wraps off the stunning new F8 Tributo, just three months after its world unveiling at the Geneva motor show.

Priced at R5.5m and available to order locally now, the mid-engined beauty replaces the 488 GTB and has been created as the tribute model to Ferrari’s award-winning twin-turbo V8 engine, which has scooped the international Engine of the Year award for four years running. The V8, which has been used in other models in the range with various power outputs, was also awarded the title of the best engine of the past two decades.

Located under a louvred glass cover behind the two-seater cabin, the mid-mounted 3.9l engine is the most powerful V8 in Ferrari history with outputs of 530kW and 770Nm (up from the GTB’s 493kW and 761Nm). Max power is delivered at a high-revving 8,000rpm to give this prancing horse an emotive war cry.

The F8 Tributo makes exactly the same power and torque outputs as its chief rival, the 4.0l McLaren 720S, but Ferrari notes that this is achieved with 100cc less cubic capacity. The Ferrari’s engine has an impressive specific power output of 136kW per litre, compared to the 132kW per litre of the 720S.