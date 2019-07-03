Renault unveils its all-new Captur SUV

New design, new interior and new embedded technologies: the second generation of Renault's Captur sees the urban SUV set itself apart with heightened safety and customisation features.

From the outside, the new Captur displays a sportier physique, with its wider grille and two large wind deflectors over the wheel arches. The SUV's body is also getting somewhat longer and displays a new C-shaped, 100% LED light signature at the front and back.

Inside, the key element of the vehicle's "smart cockpit" is a 9.3-inch multimedia screen, tilted slightly towards the driver, providing access to the Renault Easy Link system's customisable settings, navigation and entertainment features. The dashboard features an all-digital display thanks to a colour screen (either 7 or 10.2 inches according to the version), just as in the new Clio.