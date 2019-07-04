BMW unveils new third-generation X6
Bold newcomer is wider, longer than its predecessor – and more aggressive
German carmaker BMW has officially revealed the third generation of its stunning X6 SUV "coupé", which is now sportier than ever.
Compared with the current generation, the upcoming BMW X6 is wider and longer. These even more dynamic proportions are made all the more impactful with its imposing nose, which is dominated by its signature BMW double grille, with unibody frame. For the first time, the model can be optionally equipped with the illuminated double BMW grille or with adaptive LED front-lighting laser headlights.
Inside, the series model of the new BMW X6 comes with Vernasca leather seats, and its folding rear seat enables the trunk capacity to go from 580 to 1,530 litres. It will be possible to purchase an option for massage seats for the driver and front passenger, four-zone automatic airconditioning and even warming and cooling cup holders.
Under the hood, two petrol engines (250kW and 390kW) and two diesel engines (195kW and 294kW), all next-gen, will be offered. In all cases, the new X6 will be equipped with an eight-speed Steptronic gearbox, as well as the latest generation of the BMW xDrive system, which optimises the vehicle's torque and directional instability.
In terms of driving aids, BMW will be installing a cruise-control system, with braking function and forward collision warning (along with automatic cyclist and pedestrian detection). Another available option will be Drive Assist Pro, a full comfort-and-safety package, including lane-keep assist, automatic lane-change assist, side-collision avoidance and more.
The BMW X6 will also be equipped with the "Hey BMW" smart voice assistant, which provides all sorts of information about the status of the vehicle and provides general assistance to the driver.