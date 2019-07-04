BMW unveils new third-generation X6

German carmaker BMW has officially revealed the third generation of its stunning X6 SUV "coupé", which is now sportier than ever.

Compared with the current generation, the upcoming BMW X6 is wider and longer. These even more dynamic proportions are made all the more impactful with its imposing nose, which is dominated by its signature BMW double grille, with unibody frame. For the first time, the model can be optionally equipped with the illuminated double BMW grille or with adaptive LED front-lighting laser headlights.