Reborn and retro-inspired Suzuki Katana lands in South Africa

If you were a motorcycle-loving teenager in the 1980s, chances are you had a poster of the Suzuki Katana on your wall, right next to other eye candy such as the Lamborghini Countach and Olivia Newton-John.

When it was launched in 1981 the Katana looked like it had just zoomed in from outer space with its futuristic styling. With a design as sharp as the Samurai sword it was named after, it helped set a new template for motorcycle design, a transition from the square and classical bikes of yesteryear to what have become today’s super aerodynamic superbikes.

One of its key styling features was that the seat was stepped lower than the fuel tank, which meant the rider sat “in” the motorcycle rather than on it, as was the norm.