New Models

Anybody for a BMW X7 bakkie?

Munich takes luxury pick-ups to a whole new level

05 July 2019 - 17:57 By Motoring Reporter
BMW has made an X7 bakkie
Image: bmw

Bakkies – or pick-ups as they're called outside South Africa – have become quite a 'thing' for luxury car manufacturers. I mean just look at Mercedes-Benz and its X-Class. Well now BMW has gone and pulled the wraps off a bakkie version of its X7 SUV.

A unique conversion performed by BMW Group vocational trainees in cooperation with the Concept Vehicle Construction and Model Technology divisions at the BMW Munich plant, this is perhaps the most luxuriously-appointed pick-up the world has ever seen.

The loading bay can accommodate a BMW F 850 GS adventure motorcycle.
The loading bay can accommodate a BMW F 850 GS adventure motorcycle.
Image: BMW

Just a few of the technical highlights include height-adjustable two-level air suspension, liberal use of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic on the roof and rear doors as well as a loading bay clad in exquisite fine-polished teakwood. Speaking of which, there's enough space out back to comfortably transport a BMW F 850 GS adventure motorcycle. Power is provided by a smooth turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine that whacks out a healthy 250kW.

Want one? Well this is where the bad news creeps in, I'm afraid – BMW has only built one for conceptual purposes and has no plans to make any for actual series implementation any time soon. So for the time being it seems like that X-Class is safe.

