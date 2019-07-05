Anybody for a BMW X7 bakkie?

Bakkies – or pick-ups as they're called outside South Africa – have become quite a 'thing' for luxury car manufacturers. I mean just look at Mercedes-Benz and its X-Class. Well now BMW has gone and pulled the wraps off a bakkie version of its X7 SUV.

A unique conversion performed by BMW Group vocational trainees in cooperation with the Concept Vehicle Construction and Model Technology divisions at the BMW Munich plant, this is perhaps the most luxuriously-appointed pick-up the world has ever seen.