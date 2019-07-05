New Models

BMW unveils cool new R nineT /5 anniversary model

Limited-edition pays homage to iconic /5 lineage by marrying vintage style with resolutely contemporary tech

05 July 2019 - 16:20 By AFP Relaxnews
The BMW R nineT /5 brings back some of the features that made the 5 Series a success.
Image: BMW

On the occasion of the 5 Series' 50th, BMW is unveiling its tribute to the legendary motorcycle with the R nineT /5.

In production since 1969, the 5 Series cemented its legacy with iconic models such as the R 50/5, R 60/5 and R 75/5. And with the R nineT /5 anniversary model, BMW Motorrad is paying homage to the entire lineage by marrying vintage style with resolutely contemporary tech.

The references to models past are plentiful, with chrome rear-view mirrors and exhaust manifold, as well as with the two-person seat's white piping. The 1,170 cc opposed two-cylinder engine delivers 110 of horsepower. The production run is also equipped with ABS brakes and an ASC stability system, as well as heated handles.

BMW Motorrad is yet to announce the price and release date of this limited-edition model from its Heritage range.

