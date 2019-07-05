New Models

New all-electric Lotus hypercar will be called the Evija

High-performance EV will be Lotus's first major model since its purchase by Chinese firm Geely in 2017

05 July 2019 - 09:44 By AFP Relaxnews
Lotus has revealed the name of its first entirely electric hypercar.
Lotus has revealed the name of its first entirely electric hypercar.
Image: Supplied

Lotus is set to unveil its first 100% electric hypercar on July 16 in London. It will be called the Evija, it was announced at the UK's Goodwood Festival of Speed, which opened on Thursday.

Until now known only as "Type 130", the car, said to be "the very first British electric hypercar", will, in fact, be Lotus's first major model since its purchase by Chinese firm Geely in 2017. The brand intends to hit hard by presenting a racer with at least 745kW, emphasising the sporty DNA which has brought success in the past.

Just days before its presentation, Lotus has not yet given a single detail. The only thing that is certain is that the Evija, due out in 2020, will only be created in 130 models. For the rest, especially for performance specifications, we'll have to wait for the official presentation.

MORE

WATCH | Arnold Schwarzenegger goes undercover as a car salesman

Hilarious video of Arnie promoting electric cars by pranking unsuspecting buyers
Motoring
2 days ago

Tesla delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%

Palo Alto company sets record for quarterly vehicle deliveries in a triumphant response to months of questions about demand for its luxury electric ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Is this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed set to be a record breaker?

'Speed Kings' theme could ensure the fastest and most spectacular edition ever
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Arnold Schwarzenegger goes undercover as a car salesman news
  2. THEN AND NOW | Does the 2019 Opel Corsa GSi live up to its 'Boss' of a forebear Reviews
  3. More must be done to improve the safety of entry-level cars, says AA news
  4. BMW unveils new third-generation X6 New Models
  5. These are your winners and losers in the SA bakkie market Features

Latest Videos

DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
'The world has ended' Most hilarious memes we saw #SocialMediaDown
X