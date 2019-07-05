New all-electric Lotus hypercar will be called the Evija

Lotus is set to unveil its first 100% electric hypercar on July 16 in London. It will be called the Evija, it was announced at the UK's Goodwood Festival of Speed, which opened on Thursday.

Until now known only as "Type 130", the car, said to be "the very first British electric hypercar", will, in fact, be Lotus's first major model since its purchase by Chinese firm Geely in 2017. The brand intends to hit hard by presenting a racer with at least 745kW, emphasising the sporty DNA which has brought success in the past.

Just days before its presentation, Lotus has not yet given a single detail. The only thing that is certain is that the Evija, due out in 2020, will only be created in 130 models. For the rest, especially for performance specifications, we'll have to wait for the official presentation.