The Aston Martin Valkyrie made its public debut in UK this past weekend

Not only was the 865kW vehicle put on display, but also it was demonstrated making laps around the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit – a drive that marks "one of the first times that [the] Aston Martin Valkyrie has been driven in the physical world".

According to Chris Goodwin, the test driver who showed off the vehicle's performance, there is still "a lot of development work to go, but we can now begin to really push the physical testing process and realise the capabilities of what we have developed over the past months".