New Models

The Aston Martin Valkyrie made its public debut in UK this past weekend

Aston's new hypercar wowed the crowd at the 2019 British Grand Prix

15 July 2019 - 18:26 By AFP Relaxnews
Aston Martin Valkyrie made a public debut at Silverstone.
Aston Martin Valkyrie made a public debut at Silverstone.
Image: Supplied

After months of teasing design sketches, publishing glamorous commercial images, and sharing engine sound clips, Aston Martin's Valkyrie finally made its public debut on Saturday, giving the crowd of the 2019 British Grand Prix a taste of the hypercar's power.

On Saturday as a curtain lifter for the competition, Aston Martin publicly debuted the long-awaited Valkyrie hypercar ahead of this year's British Grand Prix, a model developed through a collaboration between Aston Martin, Red Bull Advanced Technologies, and AF Racing.

Not only was the 865kW vehicle put on display, but also it was demonstrated making laps around the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit – a drive that marks "one of the first times that [the] Aston Martin Valkyrie has been driven in the physical world".

According to Chris Goodwin, the test driver who showed off the vehicle's performance, there is still "a lot of development work to go, but we can now begin to really push the physical testing process and realise the capabilities of what we have developed over the past months".

In fact, Groupe CEO Andy Palmer promised that while Goodwin did not drive the Valkyrie at top speed around the track, the model "possess[es] unrivalled levels of performance".

To date, all 150 road-legal models have already been sold. Deliveries of the Aston Martin Valkyrie will begin in the final quarter of this year.

RELATED ARTICLES

Aston Martin will race its Valkyrie hypercar at Le Mans in 2021

Aston Martin will field two works Valkyries, powered by V12 normally-aspirated engines, as part of a multi-year commitment to a championship ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Aston Martin honours 007 with special edition DBS Superleggera

Just 50 of these supercars will be made to celebrate five decades of James Bond.
Motoring
1 month ago

TV HIGHLIGHT | Mega Factories

The Aston Martin One-77 is the marques first attempt at a hypercar, and as the name suggests – only 77 were made. The One-77 was so complex that it ...
Motoring
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Want to reduce your fuel bill? These are the cars to buy news
  2. Mixed bag for August fuel prices with petrol to increase, diesel to decrease news
  3. Nine ways to save fuel and get the most kilometres from your tank Features
  4. Hilux range welcomes a Legend and a Gazoo racer New Models
  5. These are SA’s top 10 bakkies in terms of resale value Features

Latest Videos

Step back in time to the first steps on the moon
Jacob Zuma’s first date with the Zondo commission
X