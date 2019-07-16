Renault Duster goes into the red zone

Renault South Africa has introduced a visually spiced-up TechRoad derivative of its popular Duster SUV.

Replacing the Dynamique 4x2 trim level, the TechRoad adopts a hotter styling theme with distinctive red strips on the side doors, striking 17" diamond cut wheels with red caps, and the addition of a new Red Fusion body colour. Inside, the upholstery features a high-quality finish with red detailing on the seats and striking red interior finishes.

The vehicle is available in two 4x2 derivatives, both powered by the 1.5 dCi turbo diesel engine, in a choice of manual or EDC dual-clutch automatic transmissions.

In five-speed manual form the 1.5 dCi has power outputs of 66kW and 210Nm, while opting for the EDC version gets you the full-fat 80kW and 250Nm.

Standard features in the Duster TechRoad include a rear parking camera, climate control, cruise control, and navigation. The infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto which lets you to use use phone apps on the car’s interface, allowing drivers and passengers to control music, navigate, and communicate by way of voice commands and the car's manual controls.

Standard safety includes ABS brakes with emergency brake assist, electronic stability control, front and side airbags, and hillstart assist.