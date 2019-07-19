Six things you need to know about the new mid-engined Corvette C8
On Thursday, Chevrolet made waves in the automotive industry by revealing the eighth generation of its iconic American sports car, the Corvette Stingray
Chevrolet has officially unveiled the highly-anticipated mid-engine 2020 C8 Corvette, the newest generation of the iconic road-legal sports car now with supercar specs.
Engine: 6.2-litre small block V8 LT2
As the first naturally-aspirated engine in the Stingray lineup, this V8 generates 369kW and produces 637Nm of torque. The previous generation's 6.2-litre V8 produced 343kW and 630Nm.
Powertrain: eight-speed dual-clutch transmission
In addition to the transmission allowing drivers to make speedy shifts – regardless of driver mode – thanks to an electric shifter, it offers both "the spirited, direct connected feeling of a manual and the premium driving comfort of an automatic".
0-100km/h acceleration time: under three seconds
Being able to sprint from a standstill to 100km/h in an estimated time of under three seconds gives the C8 the quickest acceleration of any Corvette – last year's model made the sprint in 3.7 seconds.
Top speed: currently unknown
While Chevrolet has not disclosed the C8's top speed, the 2019 model is able to reach 341km/h. With a more powerful engine and more aerodynamic design, the 2020 version will most likely pass that limit with ease.
Price: under $60,000 (roughly R836,238)
After the debut on Thursday, GM's president said that when the model hits the market later this year, the base price will start below $60,000. The previous generation Corvette Stingray had a starting price of $55,900 (R779,095).
Availability: later this year
The 2020 Chevy C8 Corvette Stingray will go into production later this year with availability starting shortly after.