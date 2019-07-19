Six things you need to know about the new mid-engined Corvette C8

Chevrolet has officially unveiled the highly-anticipated mid-engine 2020 C8 Corvette, the newest generation of the iconic road-legal sports car now with supercar specs.

Engine: 6.2-litre small block V8 LT2

As the first naturally-aspirated engine in the Stingray lineup, this V8 generates 369kW and produces 637Nm of torque. The previous generation's 6.2-litre V8 produced 343kW and 630Nm.

Powertrain: eight-speed dual-clutch transmission

In addition to the transmission allowing drivers to make speedy shifts – regardless of driver mode – thanks to an electric shifter, it offers both "the spirited, direct connected feeling of a manual and the premium driving comfort of an automatic".

0-100km/h acceleration time: under three seconds

Being able to sprint from a standstill to 100km/h in an estimated time of under three seconds gives the C8 the quickest acceleration of any Corvette – last year's model made the sprint in 3.7 seconds.

Top speed: currently unknown

While Chevrolet has not disclosed the C8's top speed, the 2019 model is able to reach 341km/h. With a more powerful engine and more aerodynamic design, the 2020 version will most likely pass that limit with ease.

Price: under $60,000 (roughly R836,238)

After the debut on Thursday, GM's president said that when the model hits the market later this year, the base price will start below $60,000. The previous generation Corvette Stingray had a starting price of $55,900 (R779,095).

Availability: later this year

The 2020 Chevy C8 Corvette Stingray will go into production later this year with availability starting shortly after.