Audi presents its new Q3 Sportback

Compact crossover rides high on sleek coupé appeal

25 July 2019 - 09:01 By AFP Relaxnews
The all-new Audi Q3 Sportback.
Image: Audi AG

German manufacturer Audi has unveiled a new compact SUV coupe, the Q3 Sportback, which will be arriving in dealerships in Autumn 2019.

With its new model, Audi has its first true compact crossover. Slightly larger but also lower than the classic Q3, the Audi Q3 Sportback will be offered in 11 different colours.

At launch, the Sportback will be offered with both petrol (169kW) and diesel (110kW) engines, all mated to a S tronic 7-speed gearbox. In line with the latest releases from the brand, the Audi Q3 Sportback also integrates a 48-volt mild hybrid system which, besides increasing driving comfort, can reduce fuel consumption by up to 0.4l/100 km. The crossover offers six different driving profiles which take into account engine and transmission set-up as well as adjusting shock absorption and steering assistance. 

The rear view of the new Audi Q3 Sportback.
Image: Audi AG

Inside the car, the driver and passengers will be able to use the MMI Navigation Plus system and all the online services of Audi Connect. As an option, the Audi Connect pack offers additional navigation and infotainment compatible with Amazon's Alexa smart assistant for voice commands.

In terms of driving assistance, the Audi Q3 Sportback has adaptive cruise control and a lane change warning system integrated with an electronic stability program.

For its launch, Audi plans to issue "Edition One" models with special "dew silver" and "mythos black" paint finishes.

