Audi presents its new Q3 Sportback

German manufacturer Audi has unveiled a new compact SUV coupe, the Q3 Sportback, which will be arriving in dealerships in Autumn 2019.

With its new model, Audi has its first true compact crossover. Slightly larger but also lower than the classic Q3, the Audi Q3 Sportback will be offered in 11 different colours.

At launch, the Sportback will be offered with both petrol (169kW) and diesel (110kW) engines, all mated to a S tronic 7-speed gearbox. In line with the latest releases from the brand, the Audi Q3 Sportback also integrates a 48-volt mild hybrid system which, besides increasing driving comfort, can reduce fuel consumption by up to 0.4l/100 km. The crossover offers six different driving profiles which take into account engine and transmission set-up as well as adjusting shock absorption and steering assistance.