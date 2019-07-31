New Models

Audi unveils its 'rugged' new A1 Citycarver

31 July 2019 - 08:40 By AFP Relaxnews
Audi has revealed the A1 Citycarver.
Image: Supplied

Audi has revealed that the A1 Sportback will soon be available in the "Citycarver" trim, a new package that will give the urban-oriented model a few SUV features.

On Monday Audi announced the Citycarver trim for the A1 Sportback, giving the smallest model in the company's European portfolio some brawnier volume.

The A1 Citycarver has been lifted and given a set of larger wheels so that it "is at home in any environment: in the city, on country roads and highways and even on slightly rough terrain."

On the outside, the exterior has been mildly reimagined to resemble Audi's Q SUV line-up. The front end was updated with matte black details while the underbody protection was painted with stainless steel, making it more compatible with "slightly rough terrain".

The inside differs very little from that of the standard Sportback. Owners can choose between three designs which come with different upholstery and equipment options. As standard, the Citycarver comes with a 10.1-inch touch display placed beside a fully digital instrument cluster.

In terms of driver assistant technology, the model dons adaptive cruise control, park assist, and offers pre-sense front and lane departure warnings.

The Audi A1 Citycarver will be available for order starting in August and will hit European dealerships this fall. It is still under consideration for the South African market.

