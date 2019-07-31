Audi unveils its 'rugged' new A1 Citycarver

Audi has revealed that the A1 Sportback will soon be available in the "Citycarver" trim, a new package that will give the urban-oriented model a few SUV features.

the smallest model in the company's European portfolio

The A1 Citycarver has been lifted and given a set of larger wheels so that it "is at home in any environment: in the city, on country roads and highways and even on slightly rough terrain."