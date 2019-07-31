Six things you need to know about the new 2019 Ford Mustang

5: A mini interior makeover

For a slightly more premium feel the the 2019 Mustang now features soft-touch materials on the door cards while the door handles have been trimmed in aluminium. The biggest news, however, is that the instrument cluster has received a comprehensive makeover: the analogue gauges of old being junked in favour of a slick and customisable 12-inch digital display. Although its appearance is automatically optimised to complement the selected Drive Mode, this system can also be programmed to display a range of gauges in one of seven colours. In-car entertainment is taken care of with Ford's excellent SYNC 3 infotainment system that, linked to an eight-inch touchscreen situated on the centre console, allows you to control everything from climate control to audio settings. For added convenience it's also compatible with both Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto.