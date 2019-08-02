New Models

Five supercars you can expect to see at Monterey Car Week

Here is some of the dream metal expected to debut at the show next week

02 August 2019 - 08:30 By AFP Relaxnews
The Lotus Evija.
Image: Supplied

As Monterey Car Week draws nearer, car companies across the world continue to tease their upcoming reveals. Already, a handful of concept and production models are slated to make their first public appearances during the week's events.

Next Friday marks the kick-off of California's annual Monterey Car Week, the temporary home of a unique collection of luxury vehicles, hot rods and muscle cars from a wide span of decades.

Not only does this event draw car enthusiasts from across the world to enjoy the various car shows, auctions and sales of collectible vintage vehicle accessories or décor, but the week also gives manufacturers an opportunity to reveal new production and concept models in front of an excited crowd.

Here are some of the cars expected to debut at the show:

Lotus Evija

Though Lotus's first fully-electric hypercar, the Evija, was unveiled a few weeks ago, the company stated earlier this week that the model will make its public debut on August 16 at The Quail.

The SSC Tuatara.
Image: Supplied

SSC Tuatara

The hypercar manufacturer SSC will be using the show to deliver its very first production Tuatara to a customer on August 16, at The Quail.

The Pagani Huayra BC Roadster.
Image: Supplied

Pagani Huayra BC Roadster

While Pagani has not officially confirmed that its convertible Huayra BC Roadster will be revealed next week, many in the milieu believe it will be unveiled at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, which takes place from August 15 to 17.

The Pininfarina Battista.
Image: Supplied

Pininfarina Battista

The latest version of Pininfarina's electric hypercar, the Battista, will be shown off on August 16 at The Quail. It has received mild updates since being shown earlier this year.

The Bugatti EB110SS.
Image: Supplied

Bugatti

Though Bugatti did not announce what the special edition model will be that will debut at Pebble Beach, it is expected to be reminiscent of the EB110SS, a model first produced in the early '90s.

