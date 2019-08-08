New Models

A pair of limited-edition Maserati models to debut at Monterey Car Week

Exclusive new Quattroporte and Levante models will sport bespoke interiors crafted by Italian fashion house Zegna

08 August 2019 - 13:25 By AFP Relaxnews
The 2020 Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso.
The 2020 Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso.
Image: Supplied

Italian car brand Maserati will be showcasing two limited-edition 2020 models at this year's Monterey Car Week.

Both feature lavish interiors by Italian fashion house Zegna.

Fifty units of each will be available for purchase by visitors to the show, which starts in California, US, on Friday.

The already sumptuous interior has been elevated with woven leather upholstery.
The already sumptuous interior has been elevated with woven leather upholstery.
Image: Supplied

The body of the Quattroporte has been refinished in a metallic blue paint and equipped with matching blue brake calipers.

The Levante S GranSport, on the other hand, has been outfitted in Bronzo tri-coat exterior paint. The brake calipers on the SUV have been finished in black and the wheels get a set of 21-inch polished Helios rims.

On the inside, the sedan's leather interior is dark brown, whereas the Levante's is black.

The 2020 Levante S GranSport.
The 2020 Levante S GranSport.
Image: Supplied

To make the material, as described by the company, nappa leather has been used in place of fabric yarns to create a textile that is "not only durable, but brings comfort and beauty to Maserati interiors."

The models will be available to visitors on a first come, first served basis.

However, those not in the area can contact their local Maserati dealers to reserve one. Deliveries will begin in 2020.

MORE

Car sales drop in July but commercial vehicles weather the storm

Against a market down by 3.7%, here’s how SA’s top 40 new vehicles fared in the sales charts
Motoring
4 hours ago

Mercedes A-Class vs BMW 1 Series vs Audi A3: which has the best resale?

True Price tracks bank repossession auctions to find cars that hold their value the best
Motoring
6 hours ago

Taking a tour through BMW’s history

Mark Smyth visited the home of BMW Group Classic in Munich where he found some real treasures
Motoring
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Korean leader lives the high life in smuggled cars news
  2. FIRST DRIVE | The new 2019 Ford Mustang gets extra gallop First Drives
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Lexus brings its A-game with rapid 2019 RC F First Drives
  4. Charlize Theron is the executive producer of new Netflix show 'Hyperdrive' news
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV Lamborghini Huracán Performante road trip Part 1 Features

Latest Videos

Police raid Johannesburg CBD in counterfeit crackdown
Dramatic car chase ends in dangerous arrests
X