A pair of limited-edition Maserati models to debut at Monterey Car Week
Exclusive new Quattroporte and Levante models will sport bespoke interiors crafted by Italian fashion house Zegna
Italian car brand Maserati will be showcasing two limited-edition 2020 models at this year's Monterey Car Week.
Both feature lavish interiors by Italian fashion house Zegna.
Fifty units of each will be available for purchase by visitors to the show, which starts in California, US, on Friday.
The body of the Quattroporte has been refinished in a metallic blue paint and equipped with matching blue brake calipers.
The Levante S GranSport, on the other hand, has been outfitted in Bronzo tri-coat exterior paint. The brake calipers on the SUV have been finished in black and the wheels get a set of 21-inch polished Helios rims.
On the inside, the sedan's leather interior is dark brown, whereas the Levante's is black.
To make the material, as described by the company, nappa leather has been used in place of fabric yarns to create a textile that is "not only durable, but brings comfort and beauty to Maserati interiors."
The models will be available to visitors on a first come, first served basis.
However, those not in the area can contact their local Maserati dealers to reserve one. Deliveries will begin in 2020.