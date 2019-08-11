Karma SC1 Vision Concept to debut at Pebble Beach

Karma Automotive has announced that the high-tech and futuristic SC1 Vision Concept will be shown to the American public for the first time at next week's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

In April at Auto Shanghai 2019, the California-based electric vehicle manufacturer Karma Automotive unveiled the SC1 Vision Concept to the world alongside the 2020 Revero GT and Pininfarina GT

Of all presented models, the SC1 offered the most innovative design and technology, both of which represent the company's future, according to CEO Dr. Lance Zhou. Next weekend, it will make its North American debut during Monterey Car Week in California.

The model is fully electric and equipped with a 5G-compatible infotainment system and a "humanized communication system with touch, voice, eye, and graphical interfaces." The vehicle's artificial intelligence understands natural language and can track the driver's eyes; If the AI detects that the driver is not focused on the road or is dozing off, it will take control of the vehicle which can drive fully autonomously thanks to a slew of integrated radars and monitors.

Both the driver and passenger get dedicated surround-sound audio experiences, a feature that Karma says will soon be available as an option for commercial models.

The SC1 is painted in a fluorescent orange strongly contrasting the deep indigo and black interior which is revealed after lifting the doors upwards.

On August 18, the Karma SC1 Vision Concept will be on display at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on the Concept Lawn.