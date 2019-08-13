Porsche unleashes powerful new Cayenne E-Hybrid models

Porsche has announced the launch of their most powerful Cayenne models yet - and they're both hybrid.

On Monday Porsche revealed that the 404kW Turbo S and Turbo S Coupe (up to now the most potent members of the Cayenne breed) have both been outperformed by two newly launched hybrid models: the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and the Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe.

Both are powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine capable of putting out 404kW coupled with an electric motor producing 100kW. Together, the pair generates 500kW total and produces 900Nm of torque.

This new hybrid powertrain allows both models to sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 295km/h; their petrol-powered counterparts reach 286km/h.

A third, lower-tier model was launched yesterday, as well: The Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe. This coupe has a maximum power of 340kW, 0-100km/h acceleration time of 5.1 seconds, and a top speed of 253km/h.

All three hybrid models feature lime green brake calipers and have exteriors that have been slightly modified to increase model aerodynamics. Each comes standard with a Sport Chrono Package which specially tunes the vehicle for sporty performance.

The two high-performing models have been further enhanced with Porsche's Ceramic Composite Brakes, Dynamic Chassis Control, and Torque Vectoring Plus.