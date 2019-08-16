Motorcycles
Meet the world’s biggest-engined bike
The new Triumph Rocket 3 puts a thumping 2,500cc between your legs
Triumph’s Rocket 3 made its world debut in 2004 powered by a monster of a 2,300cc engine, and for 2019 it gets an even bigger 2,500cc lump.
That makes it the world’s largest production motorcycle engine and also the one with the highest torque, at a thumping 221Nm. Together with its 123kW of power, the new Rocket 3 is designed to provide supercar-matching acceleration and any-gear effortless riding, two-up or on your own.
The beefy three-cylinder engine sits in a bike with a muscular presence that’s more than 40kg lighter than before and features more technology.
The Rocket 3 super-cruiser is available in two models: a 3 R performance roadster and a more touring-oriented 3 GT with handlebars shaped for better long-distance comfort. The footrests can be adjusted to cater to different-sized riders, while the GT also has a height-adjustable pillion backrest.
Power’s fed to the fat rear wheel via a new high-performance six-speed helical-cut gearbox that’s smoother, stronger and lighter than a standard transmission, and is designed to cater for the bike’s increased torque.
The power’s controlled by a modern ride-by-wire throttle and has four riding modes: Road, Rain, Sport and a Rider-configurable setting which adjust the throttle response and traction control settings.
Brembo Stylema brakes top off the high-specification engineering package.
Cornering ABS and Cornering Traction Control are also standard on both derivatives, respectively maintaining the optimum braking and traction whatever the lean angle.
Additional tech on Triumph’s super-cruiser includes hill-hold control, cruise control, keyless ignition, and heated handgrips.
Both bikes feature a USB power socket under the seat for charging smartphones. A full-colour TFT instrument panel rounds off the high-tech features list, and the info panel can be personalised, allowing the rider to update the start-up screen message with their name.
The big-bore engine takes centre stage in a bike with a muscular and imposing presence, accentuated by modern details such as twin LED headlights and daytime running lights.
New lightweight multi-spoke cast aluminium wheels enhance the bold look, with the Rocket 3 R’s wheels featuring a blacked-out finish, while the Rocket 3 GT model goes one step further with exposed machining on the rim and spokes.
Contributing to the Rocket 3’s clean, uncluttered styling are a single-sided swingarm, with offset monoshock suspension. The bike is finished with classy detailing including brushed stainless steel, an aluminium Monza-style cap, and machined fins on the crankcases.
The new Triumph Rocket 3s will arrive in SA early next year, at prices still to be announced.