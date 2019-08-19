New Models

Bugatti unveils radical new Centodieci hypercar in Monterey

19 August 2019 - 16:16 By AFP Relaxnews
Bugatti has unveiled the Centodieci, a model inspired by the company's earliest supercar. Only 10 have been made available for sale.
Image: Supplied

Bugatti has unveiled its Centodieci at Monterey Car Week. The model pays homage to the iconic EB110 supercar of the 1990s.

Rumours had been circulating in the past few weeks about what Bugatti would unveil at the Monterey show but the company put the gossip to rest on Friday by revealing the Centodieci, a special-edition hypercar with styling reminiscent of the 1990s EB110. ("Centodieci" means "110" in Italian.)

Despite the design inspiration from the company's first modern supercar, the new model is integrated with cutting-edge 2019 technology. According to the company, the Centodieci is "even sportier and more extreme than the Bugatti Chiron and Divo hyper sports cars, yet timeless like the La Voiture Noire".

The front end features air intakes, a radiator and a grille obviously inspired by Bugatti's most recent supercar launches. The A pillars are steeply angled towards the low, fastback-like roof, much like the EB110.

The iconic wedge side cut-out of the 1990s edition can be found on the new version too, although it has been redesigned with smoother contours to give it the look of being perpetually in motion. The entire exterior has been modified to improve aerodynamics.

The 3.5l V12 engine has been swapped for an 8l W12 that puts out 1,193kW. The model can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 2.4 seconds. Top speed clocks in at 380km/h. Both specs line up closely to the Divo and Chiron.

The 10 available units of this car have already been sold, despite a starting price of just under $8.9m (about R136m). Deliveries will be made in two years.

