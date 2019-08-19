Bugatti unveils radical new Centodieci hypercar in Monterey

Bugatti has unveiled its Centodieci at Monterey Car Week. The model pays homage to the iconic EB110 supercar of the 1990s.

Rumours had been circulating in the past few weeks about what Bugatti would unveil at the Monterey show but the company put the gossip to rest on Friday by revealing the Centodieci, a special-edition hypercar with styling reminiscent of the 1990s EB110. ("Centodieci" means "110" in Italian.)

Despite the design inspiration from the company's first modern supercar, the new model is integrated with cutting-edge 2019 technology. According to the company, the Centodieci is "even sportier and more extreme than the Bugatti Chiron and Divo hyper sports cars, yet timeless like the La Voiture Noire".