Annoy your neighbours with the new Volkswagen Polo Vivo Sound Edition
From the beginning of September 2019 you can head on over to your nearest Volkswagen dealership and buy the new Polo Vivo Sound Edition: a car that might not go down very well with those living near you.
Why? Well, as its name suggests, the Sound Edition comes equipped with a punchy audio system designed to woo the ears of younger buyers. Indeed, scroll through the spec sheet and you'll notice that this special-edition Polo scores a R340G radio (with App-Connect) wired to six speakers as well as a bespoke subwoofer neatly installed inside the boot. Yep, there goes the neighbourhood.
Based on the 63kW 1.4 Comfortline model and shipping in one of three colours (Pure White, Limestone Grey or Reef Blue) the R220,000 Polo Vivo Sound Edition also sets itself apart cosmetically with 16-inch anthracite "Rivazza" alloy wheels, orange mirror caps plus equaliser decals on the doors and tailgate.
For an extra R2,500 you can also specify the Black Interior Styling Package that jazzes up the cabin with an anthracite headliner, sun visors and trim, privacy glass and leather steering wheel, gear and handbrake lever.