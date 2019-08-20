Annoy your neighbours with the new Volkswagen Polo Vivo Sound Edition

From the beginning of September 2019 you can head on over to your nearest Volkswagen dealership and buy the new Polo Vivo Sound Edition: a car that might not go down very well with those living near you.

Why? Well, as its name suggests, the Sound Edition comes equipped with a punchy audio system designed to woo the ears of younger buyers. Indeed, scroll through the spec sheet and you'll notice that this special-edition Polo scores a R340G radio (with App-Connect) wired to six speakers as well as a bespoke subwoofer neatly installed inside the boot. Yep, there goes the neighbourhood.