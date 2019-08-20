New Models

Aston Martin drops first video of its upcoming DBX SUV

20 August 2019 - 16:05 By AFP Relaxnews
The Aston Martin DBX will be officially unveiled in December 2019.
Image: Supplied

British manufacturer Aston Martin took to social networks to share a short video introducing the DBX, its future SUV, ahead of the official unveiling in December 2019.

Aston Martin had shared photos of an almost-complete prototype of the DBX in late 2018, showing off a sturdy vehicle capable of tackling extreme terrains from the Arctic to the sweltering deserts of the Middle East. The British firm didn't, however, share information on the SUV's engine, but did mention that it hopes to market the world's most powerful SUV model, ahead of the Lamborghini Urus' 485kW.

Besides the first few images, which focus on the grille and light signature, the SUV's manufacturer has set the official unveiling to December 2019. The first deliveries should then be coming sometime in 2020. In spite of this, it is currently possible to pre-order the model on Aston Martin's web site (astonmartin.com), although the DBX's pricetag is still unknown.

Aston Martin's very first series SUV is a direct descendent of the DBX concept it showed off in 2015 at Pebble Beach, USA. Aston Martin is thus following in Bentley, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce's footsteps, with their respective Bentayga, Urus and Cullinan high-end SUVs, but is ahead of Ferrari in the niche market.

