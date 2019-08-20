Aston Martin drops first video of its upcoming DBX SUV

British manufacturer Aston Martin took to social networks to share a short video introducing the DBX, its future SUV, ahead of the official unveiling in December 2019.

Aston Martin had shared photos of an almost-complete prototype of the DBX in late 2018, showing off a sturdy vehicle capable of tackling extreme terrains from the Arctic to the sweltering deserts of the Middle East. The British firm didn't, however, share information on the SUV's engine, but did mention that it hopes to market the world's most powerful SUV model, ahead of the Lamborghini Urus' 485kW.