Hyundai to announce three world premieres at Frankfurt Motor Show

South Korean manufacturer Hyundai will take advantage of the International Motor Show Germany taking place in Frankfurt on September 12 to unveil three new models as world premieres.

Hyundai also plans to unveil a 100%-electric concept integrating the Style Set Free design platform it unveiled at the last CES in Las Vegas.

Hyundai will also be exposing the next generation of its i10. For the moment, the manufacturer has published a few renderings. It appears however that the urban car will sport a new, more dynamic design as well as new safety features such as an anti-collision system with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection systems. Note that a special edition will also be presented during the launch.

Finally, Hyundai will also draw the curtain back on its very first electric race car – but that's all we know for now.