New Taycan will be the first Porsche to come with Apple Music integration

Early this morning, Porsche announced that they've collaborated with Apple to bring future owners of the company's first fully battery-powered EV an integrated Apple Music streaming experience, a first for the brand.

Directly from the vehicle's touchscreen display, users with an Apple Music subscription will be able to stream music from Apple's 50 million track library via in-car cellular connectivity. Owners will automatically be given three years of built-in internet data with their purchase of the EV.