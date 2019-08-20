R19-million Drako GTE electric supercar launches at The Quail

New Models

Drako Motors' first production model, the electric Drako GTE supercar, launched over the weekend at The Quail.
On Friday at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, California startup Drako Motors unveiled the Drako GTE, a luxurious all-electric supercar that puts out 895kW.

Late last week, the Silicon Valley-based startup Drako Motors unveiled its first production model, a limited production electric supercar called the Drako GTE.

According to the company, the four-passenger sedan is the result of "nearly a decade of unrelenting design, engineering and track development." Its all-electric quad motor powertrain puts out 895kW and 8,800 Nm of combined wheel torque, allowing it to reach a top speed of 330km/h.

The exterior is sculpted with contours spanning the grille to the rear, highlighting the vehicle's fluid and aerodynamic design.

Quattro Manettino, Drako's powertrain control system, has been tuned to offer the driver upmost control of elements like torque vectoring, slip control, power distribution, and regenerative braking. Owners can further optimize their driving experience by selecting one of six road surface conditions: race, track, dry, rain, snow, or ice.

Even though the supercar has been designed with track-like performance in mind, the Drako GTE also accommodates family traveling. Not only does the car offer space for four people, but also luggage for each.

Though the company does not offer 0 to 100km/h acceleration specs or the estimated range, the top speed is likely outshined by Tesla's upcoming electric Roadster, a model which can sprint to 100km/h in just 1.9 seconds. The Drako will need to have an impressive range, as the Tesla iteration is predicted to reach 1,000km on a single charge for over $1 million (roughly R15,403,000) less.

Only 25 units of the model are expected to be produced worldwide with a starting price of $1.25 million (roughly R19,241,812). The company is currently accepting orders and deposits. Customer delivers are slated for 2020.

