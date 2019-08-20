R19-million Drako GTE electric supercar launches at The Quail

On Friday at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, California startup Drako Motors unveiled the Drako GTE, a luxurious all-electric supercar that puts out 895kW.

According to the company, the four-passenger sedan is the result of "nearly a decade of unrelenting design, engineering and track development." Its all-electric quad motor powertrain puts out 895kW and 8,800 Nm of combined wheel torque, allowing it to reach a top speed of 330km/h.

The exterior is sculpted with contours spanning the grille to the rear, highlighting the vehicle's fluid and aerodynamic design.