New Models

Rolls-Royce gets colourful at Monterey Car Week

20 August 2019 - 16:06 By AFP Relaxnews
The Rolls-Royce 2019 Pastel Collection, a trio of vibrant models designed especially for Monterey Car Week.
The Rolls-Royce 2019 Pastel Collection, a trio of vibrant models designed especially for Monterey Car Week.
Image: Supplied

Last week at Monterey Rolls Royce gradually revealed its ‘Pebble Beach 2019 Collection,' a specially commissioned set of 13 colorful models, "inspired by the hills, sand and sea surrounding Pebble Beach," at a series of exclusive activities, and available exclusively to people attending the California show.

The headliner of the collection was the Phantom, the company's flagship vehicle. The exterior was veiled in a shimmering black diamond and gold finish, an exterior that definitely stands out when juxtaposed with the rest  of the ‘Pebble Beach 2019 Pastel Collection.'

Consisting of three models outfitted in light green, coral, and yellow, the Pastel Collection brings a special vibrance to the Ghost, Dawn, and Wraith segments. According to the company, "this collection showcases the alter ego of Rolls-Royce."

Four Cullinan luxury SUVs have been repainted in colors that go by the names Burnout Grey, Black Green, Iced Gunmetal, and Galilea Blue, all of which feature the brand's characteristic iced finish. 

The rest of the collection on display at The Quail included three other Dawns, another Ghost, and another Wraith. All were available exclusively to clients visiting Monterey Car Week. Among those now the owners of the special-edition models are Tobias Harris and Kris Jenner.

Fernando Alonso keeps Dakar in his sights with Toyota Gazoo Racing

After a successful campaign in the 2018/19 FIA World Endurance Championship, Fernando Alonso and Toyota Gazoo Racing will join forces again in the ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

R19-million Drako GTE electric supercar launches at The Quail

On Friday at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, California startup Drako Motors unveiled the Drako GTE, a luxurious all-electric supercar that puts ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

WATCH | Bakkie Shootout: 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor vs VW Amarok vs Mercedes X-Class

Join Ignition TV presenters Brenwin Naidu and Phuti Mpyane as they find out which bakkie is best - the Ford Ranger Raptor, Volkswagen Amarok or ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Creta vs CX-3 vs EcoSport vs Captur: Which SUV has the best resale value? Features
  2. WATCH | Spoiled brat deliberately dumps his BMW in a river news
  3. Bugatti unveils radical new Centodieci hypercar in Monterey New Models
  4. Is it a scooter? Is it a skateboard? Nope, it’s the Audi e-tron scooter New Models
  5. Mannequin in a Roadster completes first 550-day orbit around the sun news

Latest Videos

The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
Mbalula chats to passengers after taxi driver arrested for 'bribery'
X