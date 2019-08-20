Rolls-Royce gets colourful at Monterey Car Week

Last week at Monterey Rolls Royce gradually revealed its ‘Pebble Beach 2019 Collection,' a specially commissioned set of 13 colorful models, "inspired by the hills, sand and sea surrounding Pebble Beach," at a series of exclusive activities, and available exclusively to people attending the California show.

The headliner of the collection was the Phantom, the company's flagship vehicle. The exterior was veiled in a shimmering black diamond and gold finish, an exterior that definitely stands out when juxtaposed with the rest of the ‘Pebble Beach 2019 Pastel Collection.'

Consisting of three models outfitted in light green, coral, and yellow, the Pastel Collection brings a special vibrance to the Ghost, Dawn, and Wraith segments. According to the company, "this collection showcases the alter ego of Rolls-Royce."

Four Cullinan luxury SUVs have been repainted in colors that go by the names Burnout Grey, Black Green, Iced Gunmetal, and Galilea Blue, all of which feature the brand's characteristic iced finish.

The rest of the collection on display at The Quail included three other Dawns, another Ghost, and another Wraith. All were available exclusively to clients visiting Monterey Car Week. Among those now the owners of the special-edition models are Tobias Harris and Kris Jenner.