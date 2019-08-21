Harley-Davidson announces new bikes and technology for 2020

The company emblematic of American motorcycling, Harley-Davidson, on Tuesday announced that not only was their bike lineup expanding for 2020 but also that they've got new integrated vehicle technology.

The 2020 models represent a momentous change for all-American motorcycle maker. In addition to the brand's first electric bike, the 2020 Livewire, launching this US autumn, the company has announced that two additional bikes will be hitting the market with all-new technology and built-in connectivity.