Harley-Davidson announces new bikes and technology for 2020
The company emblematic of American motorcycling, Harley-Davidson, on Tuesday announced that not only was their bike lineup expanding for 2020 but also that they've got new integrated vehicle technology.
The 2020 models represent a momentous change for all-American motorcycle maker. In addition to the brand's first electric bike, the 2020 Livewire, launching this US autumn, the company has announced that two additional bikes will be hitting the market with all-new technology and built-in connectivity.
During the US summer, 2018, Harley-Davidson revealed that their very first electric motorcycle would be available this autumn with a 2020 designation. On Tuesday, a 2020 Low Rider S and CVO Tri Glide – a three-wheel motorcycle – were unveiled, too, along with two new technologies.
Select 2020 H-D motorcycles will come with the brand's new Reflex Defensive Rider Systems technologies – which includes features like traction control and an advanced antilock braking system – and H-D Connect cellular connectivity service.
According to the company, both the new models and their new technologies are part of Harley-Davidson's plan to "accelerate building the next generation of riders through new products in additional motorcycle segments, broader access and a commitment to strengthen dealers globally."
When the Livewire launches this fall, it will start at $29,799 (roughly R452,690). Both the Low Rider S and CVO Tri Glide are available today starting at $17,999 (roughly R273,430) and $48,999 (roughly R744,365), respectively. All launches are first taking place in the US, with future releases planned in other parts of the globe.